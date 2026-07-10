'Ramayana' 1st look set for San Diego Comic-Con with Tiwari
Entertainment
Ramayana, the much-hyped mythological film by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to reveal its first look at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.
The big reveal happens in Ballroom 20, with director Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and stars Ranbir Kapoor (Rama) and Yash (Ravana) sharing exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes stories.
'Ramayana' parts arrive Diwali 2026 2027
Choosing one of SDCC's largest halls signals Ramayana's aim to go global.
The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
It's a two-parter: Part one arrives Diwali 2026, with part two following on Diwali 2027.
Expect an epic showdown between Rama's sense of duty and Ravana's fierce pride.