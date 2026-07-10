'Ramayana' 1st look set for San Diego Comic-Con with Tiwari

'Ramayana' parts arrive Diwali 2026 2027

Choosing one of SDCC's largest halls signals Ramayana's aim to go global.

The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

It's a two-parter: Part one arrives Diwali 2026, with part two following on Diwali 2027.

Expect an epic showdown between Rama's sense of duty and Ravana's fierce pride.