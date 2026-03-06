'Ramayana 2': Ranbir Kapoor begins new schedule in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor has started the next schedule of the highly anticipated mythological epic, Ramayana 2, in Mumbai, reported Pinkvilla. The actor, who plays Lord Ram, will spend the next few months shooting for important sequences of part two. Sunny Deol , who plays Lord Hanuman, is expected to join him by March 20. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra.

Actor's transformation Kapoor's transformation for the role Kapoor is currently sporting a clean-shaven look as part of his transformation into Lord Ram. The look is in line with the visual continuity designed for the film, which will reportedly take the scale and storytelling established in the first part to another level. A source told Pinkvilla, "RK aims to complete a significant portion of his shoot for the mythological epic between March and May."

Co-star's entry Deol to join by March 20 Deol is expected to join the shoot around March 20, marking the beginning of an important schedule that will include numerous scenes between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. The source added, "This schedule is particularly important because it includes multiple combination scenes between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, which are pivotal to the narrative." The two actors' performances will be crucial in shaping the scale of Ramayana 2.

