'Ramayana 2': Yash to film extended Ravana monologues

Creative choice

This is how the source described the scenes

Director Nitesh Tiwari is taking his time with these scenes, knowing that the emotional weight of the second part depends on whether viewers can empathize with Ravana's viewpoint. A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, "These aren't typical villain scenes." "They are written as extended monologues, almost like Ravana is reasoning with himself." "The idea is to let the audience understand how he sees the world before they judge his actions."