'Ramayana 2': Yash to film extended Ravana monologues
What's the story
Kannada superstar Yash has been shooting for the second part of Ramayana since April. The actor is playing Ravana, and reports say that his scenes are written as extended monologues to help the audience understand his character better. The sequences are being filmed at Film City, Goregaon, and delve into Ravana's psyche and worldview.
Creative choice
This is how the source described the scenes
Director Nitesh Tiwari is taking his time with these scenes, knowing that the emotional weight of the second part depends on whether viewers can empathize with Ravana's viewpoint. A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, "These aren't typical villain scenes." "They are written as extended monologues, almost like Ravana is reasoning with himself." "The idea is to let the audience understand how he sees the world before they judge his actions."
Production details
Meanwhile, know more about 'Ramayana's cast and release date
After wrapping up Yash's scenes, the production will move on to confrontation sequences featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol in June. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The first part of Ramayana is set to release on Diwali this year.