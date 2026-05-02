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'Ramayana 2': Yash to film extended Ravana monologues
'Ramayana 2' is currently being filmed

'Ramayana 2': Yash to film extended Ravana monologues

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 02, 2026
02:42 pm
What's the story

Kannada superstar Yash has been shooting for the second part of Ramayana since April. The actor is playing Ravana, and reports say that his scenes are written as extended monologues to help the audience understand his character better. The sequences are being filmed at Film City, Goregaon, and delve into Ravana's psyche and worldview.

Creative choice

This is how the source described the scenes

Director Nitesh Tiwari is taking his time with these scenes, knowing that the emotional weight of the second part depends on whether viewers can empathize with Ravana's viewpoint. A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, "These aren't typical villain scenes." "They are written as extended monologues, almost like Ravana is reasoning with himself." "The idea is to let the audience understand how he sees the world before they judge his actions."

Production details

Meanwhile, know more about 'Ramayana's cast and release date

After wrapping up Yash's scenes, the production will move on to confrontation sequences featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol in June. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The first part of Ramayana is set to release on Diwali this year.

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