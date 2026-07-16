'Ramayana' 34-minute preview gets Australia M rating for moderate violence
Entertainment
A 34-minute preview of the upcoming epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, just got an "M" (Mature) rating in Australia for moderate violence, so it's not recommended for kids under 15.
The film, which dives into themes like love, duty, and destiny from the ancient Indian story, is building a lot of buzz.
'Ramayana' trailer rated 'U' in India
Meanwhile in India, the trailer has a "U" (Universal) rating, meaning everyone can watch it.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this two-part saga features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The music lineup is stacked with A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
Mark your calendars: part one drops Diwali 2026 and part two follows on Diwali 2027.