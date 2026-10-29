'Ramayana' advance bookings jump 27% in North America, cross $800,000
Entertainment
Ramayana is on a roll: after its Los Angeles premiere on October 27, advance bookings jumped 27% in North America, crossing $800,000 in a single day.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash with Nitesh Tiwari directing, the film is now closing in on the $1 million mark set by Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.
'Ramayana' 16.38 cr pre-sales in India
The excitement isn't just global: Ramayana has already pulled in ₹16.38 crore from pre-sales in India before its November 5 release, with Delhi NCR leading ticket sales.
The film also boasts music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer on board.
With this momentum and an all-star team, Ramayana is shaping up to be a major box office event.