'Ramayana': Amit Sial to play Sugriv in Ranbir-Sai-Yash's film

Sial has already shot several scenes, focusing on staying true to Sugriv's original story—where he helps Ram rescue Sita from Ravana.

Produced by Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind, the movie dropped its first look on July 3, 2025, teasing an epic battle between Rama and Ravana.

"Ramayana" will be told in two parts: the first arrives in 2026, with the sequel following on Diwali 2027.

