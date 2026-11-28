The film has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which stood at ₹1,788.06 crore.

On its 23rd day, Ramayana collected a net of ₹8.45 crore across 6,584 shows.

The Hindi version alone contributed ₹5 crore from 4,976 shows to the total collection.

It was followed by contributions from Kannada (₹1.25 crore), Tamil (₹1.05 crore), Telugu (₹15 lakh), and Malayalam (₹1 crore) versions.