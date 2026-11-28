'Ramayana' enters ₹1,000cr club in India
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has achieved a new milestone by crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark in domestic collections on its 23rd day. The film's earnings stand at ₹1,000.55 crore (net) and ₹1,195.1 crore (gross), with worldwide collections reaching an impressive ₹1,790.1 crore. This reportedly makes Ramayana the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time!
Record-breaking performance
'Ramayana' beats 'Baahubali 2's record
The film has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which stood at ₹1,788.06 crore.
On its 23rd day, Ramayana collected a net of ₹8.45 crore across 6,584 shows.
The Hindi version alone contributed ₹5 crore from 4,976 shows to the total collection.
It was followed by contributions from Kannada (₹1.25 crore), Tamil (₹1.05 crore), Telugu (₹15 lakh), and Malayalam (₹1 crore) versions.
Milestone achievements
The film has also surpassed Kapoor's previous releases
Previously, on its 18th day, Ramayana became the second-fastest film to reach ₹700 crore net (Hindi), after Dhurandhar 2, which achieved this within 10 days of release.
The film has also surpassed Kapoor's previous releases in India, making it his all-time highest-grosser.
The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Arun Govil, among others.
Global success
Fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,500 crore global milestone
Ramayana has also become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1,500 crore global milestone within just 14 days.
The film was released on November 5 and has since been making waves at the box office.
It was extensively promoted worldwide, with a special screening held in Los Angeles on October 27.
The second part of the epic will premiere on Diwali 2028.