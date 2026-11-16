'Ramayana' breaks records; nears ₹1,400cr worldwide
What's the story
The film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has taken the box office by storm. Released on November 5 to great anticipation and positive word-of-mouth reviews, the movie witnessed a significant surge in ticket sales during the extended Diwali holiday weekend. Despite a post-festival dip in demand, the film maintained steady business and achieved Bollywood's highest-ever second-Sunday collection on November 15. Its global gross currently stands at ₹1,384.5cr.
Box office success
'Ramayana' set new records on both first Monday and Tuesday
Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before its release, with a staggering response.
The film reportedly sold tickets worth ₹200 crore globally before its first show.
It then registered an opening day collection of ₹64.85 crore in India, marking Bollywood's fourth-highest opening day.
The subsequent days saw even bigger numbers with ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both setting new all-time records for Indian cinema.
Record-breaking earnings
Film surpasses 'Jawan's lifetime collection
On its second Sunday, Ramayana raked in ₹75 crore, surpassing Saturday's collection of ₹72.9 crore. This brings the film's total box office collection to a whopping ₹760.6 crore, according to Sacnilk.
The movie has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹643.87 crore) and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 (₹625.27 crore).
It also crossed Chhaava (which stood at ₹601.57 crore).
Record-breaking collection
Highest 2nd Sunday collection for a Bollywood film
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has now set a new record for the biggest second Sunday collection for a Bollywood film, beating Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
Released earlier this year in March, the spy thriller had collected ₹68 crore on its second Sunday.
Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, and is planned as a two-part series.