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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Ramayana' breaks records; nears ₹1,400cr worldwide
'Ramayana' breaks records; nears ₹1,400cr worldwide
'Ramayana' box office collection

'Ramayana' breaks records; nears ₹1,400cr worldwide

By Shreya Mukherjee
Nov 16, 2026
09:59 am
What's the story

The film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has taken the box office by storm. Released on November 5 to great anticipation and positive word-of-mouth reviews, the movie witnessed a significant surge in ticket sales during the extended Diwali holiday weekend. Despite a post-festival dip in demand, the film maintained steady business and achieved Bollywood's highest-ever second-Sunday collection on November 15. Its global gross currently stands at ₹1,384.5cr.

Box office success

'Ramayana' set new records on both first Monday and Tuesday

Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before its release, with a staggering response.

The film reportedly sold tickets worth ₹200 crore globally before its first show.

It then registered an opening day collection of ₹64.85 crore in India, marking Bollywood's fourth-highest opening day.

The subsequent days saw even bigger numbers with ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both setting new all-time records for Indian cinema.

Record-breaking earnings

Film surpasses 'Jawan's lifetime collection

On its second Sunday, Ramayana raked in ₹75 crore, surpassing Saturday's collection of ₹72.9 crore. This brings the film's total box office collection to a whopping ₹760.6 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The movie has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹643.87 crore) and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 (₹625.27 crore).

It also crossed Chhaava (which stood at ₹601.57 crore).

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Record-breaking collection

Highest 2nd Sunday collection for a Bollywood film

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has now set a new record for the biggest second Sunday collection for a Bollywood film, beating Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

Released earlier this year in March, the spy thriller had collected ₹68 crore on its second Sunday.

Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, and is planned as a two-part series.

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