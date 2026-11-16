'Ramayana' breaks records; nears ₹1,400cr worldwide

On its second Sunday, Ramayana raked in ₹75 crore, surpassing Saturday's collection of ₹72.9 crore. This brings the film's total box office collection to a whopping ₹760.6 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The movie has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹643.87 crore) and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 (₹625.27 crore).

It also crossed Chhaava (which stood at ₹601.57 crore).