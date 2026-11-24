'Ramayana' cuts nationwide 2D ticket price to ₹99 amid slump
Ramayana has dropped its ticket prices nationwide, with standard 2D tickets now just ₹99 instead of the usual ₹300 to ₹400.
The move, announced on the film's Instagram, comes after a noticeable dip in box-office numbers: even big cities like Mumbai and Delhi are included.
'Ramayana' 3D ₹119-₹249 IMAX from ₹250
Prices for 3D and IMAX have also been cut: 3D tickets now range from ₹119 to ₹249, and IMAX starts at ₹250.
The timing lines up with the Gurpurab festival on November 24.
Despite a strong start (₹238 crore opening weekend), the film's earnings slowed recently, but it's still pulled in an impressive ₹955 crore net in India and over ₹1,700 crore gross worldwide so far.