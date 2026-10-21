'Ramayana' declared tax-free in Bengal: What it means

Adhikari hinted at the possibility of more films based on Indian epics and mythological figures in the future.

He said, "In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata."

When a state declares any film tax-free, it means the said state is letting go of the GST levied on movie tickets. This exemption aims to lower ticket prices, making the film more accessible to a wider audience.