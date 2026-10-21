'Ramayana' declared tax-free in Bengal: What it means
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the upcoming film Ramayana will be made tax-free in the state. The announcement was made during Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata on Tuesday, where the film's cast joined him. Adhikari said, "The Ramayana film has been made tax-free." "The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files, all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana."
Future films
More films on Indian epics, mythological figures likely
Adhikari hinted at the possibility of more films based on Indian epics and mythological figures in the future.
He said, "In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata."
When a state declares any film tax-free, it means the said state is letting go of the GST levied on movie tickets. This exemption aims to lower ticket prices, making the film more accessible to a wider audience.
Film's presence
'Ramayana' team at Dussehra celebrations
The team of Ramayana, including producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and actor Ravie Dubey, was also present at the Dussehra celebrations.
Actor Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, spoke about his connection with Kolkata and how his journey in theater started there.
He fondly remembered relishing sweets like rosogolla and gulab jamuns during his earlier visits to the city.
Film's release
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles, will be released worldwide on November 5. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across India. The film is presented in IMAX format.
Sony Pictures is distributing the film outside of India, while Dharma Productions has the rights for the Hindi-speaking market.
Advance booking for the same has started.