'Ramayana' Diwali release in 5 languages expected ₹75-80cr net
Entertainment
Get ready: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash are bringing the epic Ramayana to theaters this Diwali.
Releasing in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and in formats such as IMAX, the film is expected to open with roughly ₹75-80 crore net across languages, or close to ₹100 crore gross, on day one, expected to rank among the top three grossers of all time on day one.
'Ramayana' may help 2026 top ₹15,000cr
Ramayana drops alongside big South Indian films like Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2, promising a packed festive season at the movies.
With its huge ₹4,000 crore budget and broad appeal, experts say Ramayana could help push 2026 to be Indian cinema's biggest year yet, with box office earnings possibly topping ₹15,000 crore.