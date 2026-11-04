'Ramayana' Diwali release in 5 languages expected ₹75-80cr net

Get ready: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash are bringing the epic Ramayana to theaters this Diwali.

Releasing in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and in formats such as IMAX, the film is expected to open with roughly ₹75-80 crore net across languages, or close to ₹100 crore gross, on day one, expected to rank among the top three grossers of all time on day one.