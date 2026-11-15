'Ramayana' to release in China, Russia, Japan next year
What's the story
The acclaimed film Ramayana will be released in four major international markets, China, Russia, Japan, and South Korea, in the first quarter of 2027. This marks a significant step in the film's global expansion efforts. The movie has already been submitted for censor clearance in China, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Global strategy
Strategic move for global expansion
Previously, films like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Secret Superstar have been major hits in China, increasing Indian cinema's popularity.
Now, Ramayana's entry into Russia, Japan, and South Korea is a strategic move to reach audiences in new territories.
The first part of the two-part epic was released on November 5, with the second installment set to release on Diwali 2028.
Box office potential
Box office boost expected in these territories
The film's release in these four territories could significantly boost its box office potential.
The first quarter of 2027 is expected to be a crucial period for the film's international journey.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kunal Kapoor, among others.