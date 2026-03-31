'Ramayana' glimpse on Hanuman Jayanti: 2-minute clip gets 'U' certificate
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser for the upcoming Bollywood film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has reportedly received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The clip, titled Rama, is set to be released on Thursday, April 2. It has a runtime of two minutes and 38 seconds and has been rated 'U' (universal), meaning it can be watched by audiences of all ages.
Teaser details
Teaser to show film's scale, Kapoor's character
The upcoming clip is expected to provide fans with a comprehensive first look at Kapoor's character (he plays Lord Ram), the film's scale, visual aesthetic, and score. The latter has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. So far, the makers have only released a title release video and a three-minute-and-three-second clip of Ramayana: The Introduction, which gave viewers a VFX-heavy first look at Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.
International premiere
Film to be released in 2 parts
Ahead of the Rama teaser release, Kapoor, Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra traveled to Los Angeles. There, they presented the film's first visuals to a select audience at an IMAX screening. Early reports suggest that the clip received positive reviews. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.