'Ramayana' glimpse on Hanuman Jayanti: 2-minute clip gets 'U' certificate

Teaser details

Teaser to show film's scale, Kapoor's character

The upcoming clip is expected to provide fans with a comprehensive first look at Kapoor's character (he plays Lord Ram), the film's scale, visual aesthetic, and score. The latter has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. So far, the makers have only released a title release video and a three-minute-and-three-second clip of Ramayana: The Introduction, which gave viewers a VFX-heavy first look at Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.