'Ramayana' to release glimpse on Hanuman Jayanti: What to expect

The much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana is all set to take a major leap with its upcoming reveal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film will unveil its first character glimpse on Thursday, April 2. The launch, timed with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti , will introduce audiences to the star-studded cast in their on-screen avatars.

Character reveal Glimpse to highlight main cast According to Pinkvilla, the upcoming asset will focus on introducing the central characters of Ramayana rather than showcasing large-scale action. The glimpse will reportedly highlight the appearances and emotional depth of each character, giving audiences a closer look at how the makers have envisioned this epic. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying Lord Ram, while Yash takes on Ravana's role.

Ensemble cast Massive ensemble includes Bachchan Dutta Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Sunny Deol is Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey is Lakshman. Apart from the lead stars, Ramayana features a massive ensemble. Actors like Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as Dashrath will also play pivotal roles. Kajal Aggarwal will portray Mandodari, while Rakul Preet Singh takes on Shurpanakha's role. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu and narrator of the film, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyut Jihva, Suhail Nayyar as Sugriva, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra.

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