'Ramayana' Hindi version earns ₹270.25 cr at box office

Ramayana's Hindi version is on fire at the box office, raking in ₹270.25 crore within its first five days.

With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash leading the cast, the film pulled a massive ₹95 crore on Monday alone, thanks in part to Diwali buzz.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the Day 5 collection represents a 102.13% increase over its opening-day earnings of ₹47 crore.