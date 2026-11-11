'Ramayana' Hindi version earns ₹270.25 cr at box office
Ramayana's Hindi version is on fire at the box office, raking in ₹270.25 crore within its first five days.
With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash leading the cast, the film pulled a massive ₹95 crore on Monday alone, thanks in part to Diwali buzz.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the Day 5 collection represents a 102.13% increase over its opening-day earnings of ₹47 crore.
'Ramayana: Part 1' keeps weekend momentum
After a solid ₹47 crore opening, Ramayana: Part 1 kept momentum through the weekend with ₹53 crore on Saturday and ₹37 crore on Sunday.
The movie's success comes down to its star power, Nitesh Tiwari's direction, and strong cultural roots, plus perfect timing with festival season.
And remember: this is just part one of a two-part series!