'Ramayana': Indira thanks Ranbir for acting tips, calls him mesmerizing
Entertainment
Indira Krishnan, who plays Queen Kaushalya in the upcoming Ramayana: Part 1, just called Ranbir Kapoor's performance mesmerizing and thanked him on Instagram for his acting tips, saying his work has "stolen every show."
Krishnan's post on her Instagram
Krishnan shared how impressed she was by Ranbir's total transformation into Ram, pointing out his calm eyes, disciplined body language, and intense preparation.
She revealed he trained up to four hours daily to get into character and always brought full commitment on set.
Meanwhile, know more about the film
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring a star-studded cast (Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman), Ramayana: Part 1 drops Diwali 2026.
The sequel is lined up for Diwali 2027, so mark your calendars if you're into epic retellings!