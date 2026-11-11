Has 'Ramayana: Part 1' been submitted for the Oscars?
What's the story
The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have reportedly submitted the movie for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards. This comes despite Marathi film Gondhal being chosen as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category, according to NDTV. It's important to note that India's official selection doesn't prevent other Indian films from independently applying for Oscar consideration.
Eligibility details
Here's how a film can be considered for Oscars
To be eligible for Oscar consideration, an independent feature film must meet the Academy's standard theatrical release requirements.
This includes a minimum seven-day consecutive theatrical run in a qualifying US metropolitan area with daily screenings.
Eligible areas include San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Atlanta.
After this qualifying run, distributors or filmmakers can submit the Oscars General Entry Form online with necessary theater credentials and film credits.
Box office success
Meanwhile, know more about 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Ramayana: Part 1 has already made its mark at the box office.
Released on November 5, the film has grossed ₹526.5 crore in India and approximately ₹823.5 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.