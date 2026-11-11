Has 'Ramayana: Part 1' been submitted for the Oscars?

To be eligible for Oscar consideration, an independent feature film must meet the Academy's standard theatrical release requirements.

This includes a minimum seven-day consecutive theatrical run in a qualifying US metropolitan area with daily screenings.

Eligible areas include San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Atlanta.

After this qualifying run, distributors or filmmakers can submit the Oscars General Entry Form online with necessary theater credentials and film credits.