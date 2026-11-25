'Ramayana' remains strong; nears ₹1,000cr mark in India
What's the story
The mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is on the verge of crossing the ₹1,000cr net mark in India. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, has collected ₹972.95cr net in India in just 20 days. It is likely to join the likes of Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2 in this elite club.
Box office dominance
'Ramayana' earned ₹18cr on Tuesday
Despite a slight dip in weekday collections, Ramayana has continued to perform well at the box office on its 20th day.
The film earned ₹17.5cr on Tuesday, a significant increase from the previous day's earnings of ₹12.7cr.
The Hindi version of the film led the day's earnings with ₹14.25cr, accounting for most of the domestic collections.
Upcoming achievement
Only 3 Indian films have earned ₹1,000cr net
If Ramayana crosses the ₹1,000cr mark in the coming days, it will become only the fourth Indian film to do so.
The other films are Pushpa 2: The Rule, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Interestingly, all three previous entries have been follow-ups to successful films, but Ramayana will be the first part of a franchise entering the list.
Global success
'Ramayana's international collections and worldwide gross
The film's success isn't limited to India, as it also continues to perform well internationally. On its 20th day, it reportedly earned ₹5cr overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹573cr.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend to ₹1,735.15cr when combining domestic and international earnings.
The film has sold a staggering 4,03,30,546 tickets during its theatrical run so far.