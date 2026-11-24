Dhanwe said, "I spent 4.6 years at DNEG, including the last two years working on Ramayana."

"Senior management repeatedly asked us to support the company during difficult times. We did."

"For over four years, I worked without a single rupee of salary increment, hoping things would eventually improve. But what did we get in return? A layoff."

"We gave two years of hard work, skills, and dedication to Ramayana...It honestly feels like we worked for charity."