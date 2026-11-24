'Ramayana' VFX artist accuses studio of mistreatment: Controversy explained
What's the story
As Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues to rule the box office, a VFX artist associated with the film has made serious allegations against producer Namit Malhotra's VFX studio, DNEG. In a scathing LinkedIn post, Rahul Dhanwe accused the company of unfair layoffs, poor working standards, zero salary hikes, and ill-treatment of employees. He wrote that his biggest regret was "wasting" 4.6 years at DNEG.
Allegations
'I worked without a single rupee of salary increment'
Dhanwe said, "I spent 4.6 years at DNEG, including the last two years working on Ramayana."
"Senior management repeatedly asked us to support the company during difficult times. We did."
"For over four years, I worked without a single rupee of salary increment, hoping things would eventually improve. But what did we get in return? A layoff."
"We gave two years of hard work, skills, and dedication to Ramayana...It honestly feels like we worked for charity."
Warning
'Think carefully before joining DNEG'
Dhanwe also warned other artists who would be working on the second part of Ramayana.
He said, "Honestly, DNEG has been the worst studio experience of my professional life. Such a big name, yet such a disappointing experience when it comes to treating artists."
"To fellow artists: Think carefully before joining DNEG...Keep DNEG as your last option. I wasted 4.6 years. Please don't waste yours."
Update
Dhanwe receives gratuity
Hours after his post went viral, Dhanwe returned to the comments on his LinkedIn post with an update.
He revealed that DNEG has paid him gratuity. "I have received a gratuity now. Thank you, guys," he wrote.
Meanwhile, the first part of Ramayana was released on November 5, 2026, and its second part will be released on Diwali 2028.