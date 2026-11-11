'Ramayana: Part 1' drives interest in Kerala's Jatayu Earth Center
Thanks to the new Ramayana: Part 1 movie, Kerala's Jatayu Earth Center, famous for having the world's largest bird sculpture, has become a must-visit spot.
The dramatic scene where Jatayu tries to save Sita has caught everyone's eye, leading to a surge in inquiries and talk of upgrades at the site.
Kerala panchayat prepares for more tourists
Right now, about 2,500 people visit daily, mainly from northern India. With all the hype around the film, officials expect even more tourists from across India and abroad.
Panchayat President K. Sudevan shared that they're working on better amenities and smoother management so everyone can enjoy their trip, and hopefully give a boost to the local economy too.