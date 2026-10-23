'Ramayana Part 1' recliner tickets ₹3,170 in Mumbai spark debate

Ramayana Part 1 is dropping on November 5, but what's really got people talking is the ticket price: recliner seats at PVR ICON 3D IMAX in Lower Parel, Mumbai are going for a steep ₹3,170 for afternoon and evening shows on November 5, 6 and 7 (₹2,770 on Sunday, November 8).

Social media is full of surprised reactions, with many wondering if seeing Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi on the big screen is worth the splurge.