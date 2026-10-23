'Ramayana Part 1' recliner tickets ₹3,170 in Mumbai spark debate
Ramayana Part 1 is dropping on November 5, but what's really got people talking is the ticket price: recliner seats at PVR ICON 3D IMAX in Lower Parel, Mumbai are going for a steep ₹3,170 for afternoon and evening shows on November 5, 6 and 7 (₹2,770 on Sunday, November 8).
Social media is full of surprised reactions, with many wondering if seeing Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi on the big screen is worth the splurge.
'Ramayana Part 1' bookings top 1.39L
Despite those eye-popping numbers, fans are clearly excited. Advance bookings have already crossed 1.39 lakh tickets for opening day.
Prices do vary: some IMAX locations in Mumbai have tickets under ₹1,000.
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and a star-studded cast (including Yash), Ramayana Part 1 looks set for a huge box office run, even if not everyone's thrilled about the cost.