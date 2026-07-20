'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer leaks following 'Pratham Sankalp' event
What's the story
The highly-anticipated trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has been leaked online, leading to a major piracy scare. The unauthorized clip of the trailer that lasts one minute and 28 seconds was reportedly recorded during the exclusive Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi. In response to this breach, producer Namit Malhotra and the film's legal team have launched an extensive anti-piracy operation to remove the leaked footage and identify its source.
Leak specifics
Event was only open to invited guests
The exclusive preview of Ramayana: Part 1 was meant only for invited guests at the Pratham Sankalp event. However, a phone-recorded clip from the trailer started circulating online soon after the screening.
The footage reportedly shows Rama's (Ranbir Kapoor) entry sequence and his decision to honor his father's promise to stepmother Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta).
The film stars Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Yash as Raavan.
Anti-piracy measures
Makers urge fans to report any leaked links
In response to the leak, makers have activated their anti-piracy partners and legal teams.
A source close to the production told Times of India that the takedown effort has been underway since July 18.
The clip was removed from Reddit by July 19 morning, though scrubbing it from X was more difficult.
The makers are urging fans to report any leaked links they come across and hold out for the full, high-definition cinematic experience instead of relying on leaked clips.
Trailer release
Meanwhile, wait for official trailer on July 24
Despite the piracy scare, the Pratham Sankalp preview delivered its share of standout moments with several trade insiders praising the clip.
The official trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 is set to be released digitally on Friday, July 24. The film's team is hoping that this will help mitigate any further issues with unauthorized clips and piracy.