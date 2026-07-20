'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer leaks following 'Pratham Sankalp' event

The exclusive preview of Ramayana: Part 1 was meant only for invited guests at the Pratham Sankalp event. However, a phone-recorded clip from the trailer started circulating online soon after the screening.

The footage reportedly shows Rama's (Ranbir Kapoor) entry sequence and his decision to honor his father's promise to stepmother Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta).

The film stars Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Yash as Raavan.