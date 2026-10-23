'Ramayana: Part 2' release may slip into 2028 for filming
Entertainment
Ramayana: Part 2, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, may be pushed to 2028.
The team needs extra time to film some epic battle scenes that are key to the movie's big-screen impact.
Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra say they want to make sure the sequel lives up to global expectations.
'Ramayana: Part 1' November 5 release
No worries if you're eager for more, Ramayana: Part 1 is still set for release on November 5, 2026.
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget, visuals by DNEG, and music from AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, it's shaping up to be a huge event (and it runs over three hours).
Advance bookings are already open, and rumor has it the new Part 2 date might drop in a post-credit scene.