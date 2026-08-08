'Ramayana Part One' releases November 6 internationally November 8 India
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana Part One is hitting Indian theaters on November 8, 2026, just in time for Diwali.
International fans get to see it two days earlier, on November 6.
Producer Namit Malhotra shared that the timing lines up with global release trends and the international release is set for Friday, November 6, because of the Friday distribution pattern.
'Ramayana Part Two' due next Diwali
This two-part film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside stars like Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta.
The trailer has already crossed over a billion views in five days. Malhotra called it a great moment for India.
Part Two is set to drop next year, ahead of Diwali.