'Ramayana: Part One' starring Kapoor releases in India Nov 5
Entertainment
Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, is set to release in India on November 5, with paid previews a day earlier.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Sai Pallavi and Yash in major roles, this movie kicks off a two-part series retelling the classic story.
'Ramayana: Part One' international rollout Nov 5
After India, the film lands in Germany and Latin America on November 5, then heads to the UK and South Africa on November 6.
Releases for Australia, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan are also planned (dates for China and Japan are still to be announced).
Plus, mark your calendars, Part Two is already set for Diwali 2027!
Behind scenes video shows Kapoor's dedication
A recent behind-the-scenes video shows just how seriously Ranbir Kapoor took his role as Lord Rama. He really put his heart into it.