'Ramayana' release date announced; major clash confirmed
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be released worldwide on November 6, 2026. The announcement was made on Wednesday when Sony Pictures dropped the English trailer for Ramayana. The release date coincides with Dhanteras, marking the beginning of Diwali festivities in India. Further, it's the same date that Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero is set for release.
Strategic release
Makers of 'Ramayana' have ensured a longer holiday window
By choosing a pre-Diwali release over the rumored October 30 premiere, the makers have ensured a longer holiday window at the Indian box office.
The film will enjoy an extended festive run starting on November 6 (Friday) with Dhanteras and continuing through Govardhan Puja/Padwa and Bhai Dooj on November 11.
Box office battle
'Godzilla Minus Zero' will likely affect overseas collections of 'Ramayana'
While Ramayana is expected to dominate domestic markets, it will face tough competition in overseas territories from Godzilla Minus Zero.
The film is the latest installment in the iconic Japanese franchise and has generated a lot of buzz after its predecessor's success.
The previous film, Godzilla Minus Zero, was made on a reported budget of around $10 million and went on to earn over $110 million worldwide.
Screen competition
Availability of IMAX screens could be crucial in this clash
One of the major points of contention in this clash is the availability of IMAX screens.
Godzilla Minus Zero has already secured an IMAX release and is being touted as the first Japanese film shot for IMAX. It will likely get a two-to-three-week exclusive or primary IMAX window, similar to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Ramayana has also been shot for IMAX and designed for premium large-format screens.
Trailer details
Meanwhile, check out the trailer for 'Ramayana'
The English trailer of Ramayana features most of the principal cast dubbing their own dialogues in English, instead of using international voice actors.
The trailer begins with Ravana's rise to power, followed by Lord Rama's promise to sacrifice his life for the welfare of the world.
It then shows Rama's 14-year exile with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, leading up to Ravana's vow for revenge against Rama.
Film details
Know more about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana, one of the most expensive Indian film projects ever undertaken with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, will be released as a two-part saga.
Part 1 is set to hit theaters during the extended Diwali 2026 week, while Part 2 will follow in Diwali 2027. An exact release date for the second part is not out.