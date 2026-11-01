'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' gifts reviewers golden boxes
With Ramayana: Rise of a Legend hitting theaters on November 5, the team is getting creative, sending golden gift boxes to international reviewers.
Each box includes R K Narayan's The Ramayana and an illustrated image of Rama and Sita, giving a nod to the story's cultural roots and building some serious pre-release buzz.
'Ramayana' advance bookings $3.86 million India ₹31.86cr
A reviewer reacted positively to the warrior-themed gift sets, which come with leather bags and golden compasses. One reviewer shared the package on social media.
Advance bookings overseas have already hit $3.86 million (most from North America), while Indian pre-sales are at ₹31.86 crore.
PVR INOX's Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli says releasing during festival season should help families connect even more with the film's timeless appeal.