'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' premieres Jakarta Thai opening ₹5.15cr

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend just had a lively premiere in Jakarta, where fans even turned up in traditional Indian outfits, pretty cool!

The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is inspired by classic Indian epics.

Over in Thailand, it's already pulled in over ₹5.15 crore during its extended opening weekend.