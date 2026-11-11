'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' premieres Jakarta Thai opening ₹5.15cr
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend just had a lively premiere in Jakarta, where fans even turned up in traditional Indian outfits, pretty cool!
The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is inspired by classic Indian epics.
Over in Thailand, it's already pulled in over ₹5.15 crore during its extended opening weekend.
Film crosses ₹800cr worldwide
This film isn't just making waves locally; it's crossed ₹800 crore worldwide and is still rolling out to places like Hong Kong, Mexico, and Central Asia.
Its story clearly resonates across Southeast Asia too, where versions of the Ramayana are part of local culture.