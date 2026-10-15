'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' teases Yash and Kapoor faceoff
Entertainment
The second trailer for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend just dropped, teasing an epic face-off between Yash as the fiery Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film lands in theaters on November 5, 2026.
'Ramayana: Part 2' scheduled Diwali 2027
Expect grand VFX, huge sets, and a fresh look at Ram and Sita's relationship.
The movie is backed by a star-studded team and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and will also release in IMAX.
Plus, this is just Part One; the story continues with Ramayana: Part 2 set for Diwali 2027.