'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' tops overseas with $59 million
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, an epic, just became the highest-grossing Indian film overseas, pulling in $59 million across international territories.
It outperformed the previous record-holder, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and scored big in North America with $28.4 million, more than Dhurandhar made there in total.
'Ramayana' eyes Asia launch, recoup $200 million
The movie also did well in the UK ($6.5 million), U.A.E. ($5.4 million), and Australia ($5.1 million), and set new highs for Indian films in Thailand, Nepal, and Indonesia.
Even after US theater numbers dropped sharply in week two, it's gearing up for launches in China, Japan, and South Korea: key moves to help recover its hefty $200 million budget and boost Indian's global reach.
Voice talent includes Nitesh Tiwari.