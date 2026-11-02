Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' crosses ₹75 crore in advance bookings

Advance bookings for Ramayana began on Dussehra, 15 days before its worldwide release.

Initially, only the Hindi version had widespread shows, and many single-screen and smaller centers were yet to open.

However, the deadlock between exhibitors and distributors was resolved last Friday, leading to a massive jump in advance bookings across India.

By Monday morning, the film was being screened at 3,500 screens, with 1,000 added in just two days!