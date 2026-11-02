Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' crosses ₹75 crore in advance bookings
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is witnessing a massive surge in advance bookings as its release date approaches. After a brief hiccup due to a dispute over revenue sharing between the makers and exhibitors of single screens, full-fledged pre-sales began over the weekend. And the film has reportedly crossed the ₹75 crore mark across India and overseas markets. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Sunny Deol.
Booking details
'Ramayana' advance bookings jump after deadlock ends
Advance bookings for Ramayana began on Dussehra, 15 days before its worldwide release.
Initially, only the Hindi version had widespread shows, and many single-screen and smaller centers were yet to open.
However, the deadlock between exhibitors and distributors was resolved last Friday, leading to a massive jump in advance bookings across India.
By Monday morning, the film was being screened at 3,500 screens, with 1,000 added in just two days!
Version-wise sales
'Ramayana': Breakdown of advance ticket sales in India
The Hindi version of Ramayana continues to lead the advance bookings. As of Monday morning, it had collected ₹38.03 crore in pre-sales in India, including an impressive ₹25.77 crore from the opening day itself. The remaining collections are spread over its extended weekend.
The Kannada and Telugu versions are also catching up rapidly with ticket sales worth almost ₹4 crore and over ₹2 crore, respectively, as per reports on Monday morning.
Comparison
'Ramayana' outpaces Kapoor's 'Animal'
The film has sold nearly nine lakh tickets in advance bookings across India.
The premium formats, including IMAX, are driving the sales, accounting for almost one-fourth of the total sales despite occupying just 4% of the screens.
This pace is faster than the lead actors' previous big hits and Ramayana now outpaces both Kapoor's Animal and Yash's KGF Chapter 2, but is still behind Dhurandhar 2, RRR, and Pushpa 2 so far.
International success
International advance bookings are also on the rise
In North America, Ramayana has also been a huge success with paid previews scheduled for November 4.
The film saw a 27% jump in collections within 24 hours of its world premiere and by Monday morning, it had earned $3.9 million (around ₹37 crore) in overseas advance bookings, including over $1.5 million (₹14 crore) from the US paid previews alone!
This takes the worldwide advance-booking gross to ₹75 crore three days before its release!
Production details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is a two-part film produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The first part will be released worldwide on Thursday, and the second part will be released on Diwali 2027.
It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across India.
Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally except for India, while Dharma Productions will handle the Hindi-speaking market distribution.