'Ramayana' maintains momentum; zooms past ₹1,800cr worldwide
What's the story
The Bollywood epic Ramayana is holding strong at the global box office even after completing three weeks in theaters. On its 24th day, the film added ₹14.65 crore nett to its domestic earnings across 7,028 shows on Saturday. This is a significant jump of 73.4% from Friday's collection of ₹8.45 crore and takes the film's domestic net earnings to ₹1,015.2 crore and India gross collection to ₹1,212.55 crore, per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Ramayana's worldwide gross surpasses ₹1,814.55 crore mark
The film's overseas earnings of ₹602 crore have pushed its worldwide box office total to ₹1,814.55 crore.
Among the different language versions, the Hindi release was the biggest contributor, raking in ₹9.5 crore through 5,252 shows on Saturday.
The Tamil version added ₹1.9 crore, while Malayalam and Kannada versions brought in ₹1.6 crore and ₹1.4 crore, respectively; Telugu contributed a mere ₹25 lakh.
Collection trend
Looking at film's week-wise collections
Despite its massive overall earnings, Ramayana has seen a gradual decline in its weekly collections since its opening run.
The film earned ₹564.6 crore net in its first eight days at the box office but saw a 47% drop in the second week with earnings of ₹299.15 crore.
This downward trend continued into the third week, when it collected ₹128.35 crore.
It began its fourth week with ₹23.1 crore over the first two days before Saturday's improvement offered some relief.
Film details
About the film and its cast ensemble
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravi Dubey in lead roles.
Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh play supporting characters.
The film was released on November 5 and is the first part of a two-part series.
The sequel is slated for release on Diwali 2028.