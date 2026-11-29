Despite its massive overall earnings, Ramayana has seen a gradual decline in its weekly collections since its opening run.

The film earned ₹564.6 crore net in its first eight days at the box office but saw a 47% drop in the second week with earnings of ₹299.15 crore.

This downward trend continued into the third week, when it collected ₹128.35 crore.

It began its fourth week with ₹23.1 crore over the first two days before Saturday's improvement offered some relief.