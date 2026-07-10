'Ramayana' at Comic-Con 2026: Date, timing, showcase details
What's the story
The much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set for a grand global premiere at the official San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. The film's lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, along with producer Namit Malhotra and director Tiwari, will present an exclusive first look of the movie on July 23. This announcement comes just days after reports suggested a major trailer launch in New Delhi on July 18.
Venue details
'Ramayana' panel scheduled for July 23
The Ramayana panel is scheduled for July 23, 2026, at 3:15pm PDT (3:45am IST) in Ballroom 20, one of the largest venues at the convention. This presentation marks a significant milestone in the film's global promotional campaign as it seeks to introduce this ambitious adaptation to audiences beyond India. The details on SDCC's website read that "the fate of worlds hangs in the balance" with Lord Rama and Ravana facing off.
Historic achievement
'Ramayana' 2nd Indian film with such showcase at SDCC
Following Kalki 2898 AD, Ramayana will be the second Indian film to receive a prominent showcase at SDCC, a platform traditionally dominated by major Hollywood franchises. The team is also expected to release exclusive content for attendees during this global showcase. The Comic-Con appearance is a strategic move to present Ramayana as an international cinematic spectacle rather than just another Bollywood release.
India premiere
Meanwhile, 'Ramayana' to unveil trailer in India first
Before its grand appearance at SDCC, Ramayana is reportedly set to kick off its promotional campaign in India. According to Variety India, the makers are planning to unveil the film's first trailer at a grand event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18. This event will give audiences their most extensive look yet at the ambitious adaptation before the team heads to the US for Comic-Con.
Film details
More about 'Ramayana'
The film, reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000cr, features an ensemble cast. Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Yash is Ravana, and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is being made in two parts, with Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled to release on Diwali 2026. Legendary composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have worked on the film's soundtrack.