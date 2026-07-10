'Ramayana' at Comic-Con 2026: Date, timing, showcase details

India premiere

Meanwhile, 'Ramayana' to unveil trailer in India first

Before its grand appearance at SDCC, Ramayana is reportedly set to kick off its promotional campaign in India. According to Variety India, the makers are planning to unveil the film's first trailer at a grand event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18. This event will give audiences their most extensive look yet at the ambitious adaptation before the team heads to the US for Comic-Con.