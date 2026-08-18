'Ramayana' to release in ScreenX, 4DX globally

The film features a star-studded cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

Namit Malhotra is producing through Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Shridhar Raghavan has adapted the screenplay, while Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are composing the music.