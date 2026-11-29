When will 'Ramayana' hit OTT? Producer Namit Malhotra answers
What's the story
Namit Malhotra, the producer of the blockbuster film Ramayana, has confirmed that the movie will not be released on any OTT platform for a while. The film is still performing well in theaters and has reportedly earned ₹1,814.55 crore worldwide after 24 days of its release. Malhotra's statement comes amid speculations about an early digital debut for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. The two-part movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Producer's statement
Malhotra elaborated on the OTT release
Speaking to DD News, Malhotra said, "I will elaborate on that, but regarding the OTT release, we are not following a standard release process at this moment."
"We are currently in discussions about it because I have always wanted this film to be experienced on the big screen, for the audience to truly feel and experience the music and the visuals. It will only arrive on OTT after several months; we have no immediate plans for that."
Plans
'You should enjoy it in the theater...'
Malhotra elaborated, "I haven't sold this film to anyone for an OTT release yet."
"My current stance is that you should enjoy it in the theater, and when it eventually comes to OTT, it will, but as of now, I have no such plans. I haven't made any deals with anyone, nor do I have any intention of entering into such a deal anytime soon."
Box office success
Film's box office collection so far
The film's fourth week saw a surge in its box office performance, with an increase of 73.4% from the previous day.
The Hindi version alone raked in ₹9.5 crore from 5,252 shows on Saturday, contributing nearly 65% of the day's domestic earnings.
The film also earned ₹7 crore overseas on Day 24, with international markets accounting for 33.2% of its worldwide gross and India contributing the remaining 66.8%.
The epic also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Arun Govil.