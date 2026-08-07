'Ramayana' eyes biggest global release for an Indian film
What's the story
The upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is reportedly set to break records with its worldwide release. The Hollywood studio Sony Pictures, which is backing its international distribution, has plans for a massive launch on over 50,000 screens outside India. This will make Ramayana's global release the biggest ever for an Indian film.
Record-breaking release
'Ramayana' to beat 'RRR,' 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' screen counts
With an estimated 9,000 screens in India, Ramayana is expected to be released on over 59,000 screens worldwide.
This will easily beat the screen counts of recent Indian hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule and RRR.
While Pushpa 2 had a worldwide release on around 12,000-13,000 screens, RRR was released on approximately 10,000-11,000 screens globally.
Box office expectations
Comparing 'Ramayana's release with 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
The release strategy of Ramayana has drawn comparisons with Hollywood's Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released on around 52,000 screens worldwide.
If Ramayana indeed launches on over 59,000 screens globally, it will be interesting to see its box office performance.
The film is set to be released in premium formats like IMAX and reportedly in 50 languages using AI-powered lip-sync technology, Brahma AI by DNEG.
Cast details
Cast of the film
Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.
The film is a two-part saga with the first part set to release on November 6, 2026, and the second part slated for Diwali 2027.