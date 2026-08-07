'Ramayana' eyes biggest global release for an Indian film

With an estimated 9,000 screens in India, Ramayana is expected to be released on over 59,000 screens worldwide.

This will easily beat the screen counts of recent Indian hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule and RRR.

While Pushpa 2 had a worldwide release on around 12,000-13,000 screens, RRR was released on approximately 10,000-11,000 screens globally.