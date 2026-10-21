'Ramayana' 'Tandav' sparks online buzz for actor Yash's Ravana performance
Entertainment
The new Tandav song from the upcoming Ramayana movie is blowing up online. Yash brings serious energy as Ravana, performing an intense Shiv Tandav that's got everyone talking since its Dussehra release.
Fans are loving the epic visuals and Yash's powerful screen presence.
'Ramayana' ₹4,000 cr 2 part release
Tandav shows a fierce, devoted Ravana with music by A.R. Ameen and Hiral Viradia, lyrics from Dr. Kumar Vishwas, and vocals by Vishal Dadlani. It's already being called Yash's breathing fire moment in the film.
Ramayana itself is massive: a ₹4,000 crore budget, a first-ever team-up between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, and it'll drop in two parts: October 2026 and Diwali 2027.