'Ramayana' teaser April 2 sparks buzz, Tiwari promises deeper Ravan Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

The new Ramayana teaser, dropped on April 2, is all over social media, especially for the powerful scene of Lord Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) heading into exile with Sita and Lakshman.

director Nitesh Tiwari hopes this emotional moment really hits home, saying he wants people to feel the grief of the city as Rama leaves.

He also shared that his take on Ravan (played by Yash) will show more depth than just a typical villain.