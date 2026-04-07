'Ramayana' teaser April 2 sparks buzz, Tiwari promises deeper Ravan
Entertainment
The new Ramayana teaser, dropped on April 2, is all over social media, especially for the powerful scene of Lord Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) heading into exile with Sita and Lakshman.
director Nitesh Tiwari hopes this emotional moment really hits home, saying he wants people to feel the grief of the city as Rama leaves.
He also shared that his take on Ravan (played by Yash) will show more depth than just a typical villain.
'Ramayana' Diwali 2026 release, sequel 2027
Set for a Diwali 2026 release, Ramayana features big names like Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, with a sequel lined up for 2027.
The buzz around the teaser has fans excited to see how Tiwari brings this iconic story to life.