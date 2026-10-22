'Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend' pre-sales at ₹7.10 cr
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend is already making waves, with advance bookings hitting ₹7.10 crore gross by November 5, 2026.
The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is set for a worldwide release on the same day.
While these numbers are impressive, they're still behind recent hits like Jailer 2, Dhurandhar 2, and Toxic.
'Ramayana' Maharashtra, Delhi lead ticket sales
Maharashtra and Delhi are leading the charge in ticket sales, bringing in ₹1.93 crore and ₹1.78 crore so far.
Night shows have pulled in ₹2.41 crore across 1,154 shows at 15% occupancy, while morning shows have seen slightly higher turnout at 16%, adding another ₹2.10 crore to the total.
'Ramayana' about 1.26 L tickets sold
So far, about 1.26 lakh tickets have been snapped up across 3,707 shows.
With more seats expected to open up before release day, there's a good chance these numbers will climb even higher soon.