'Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend' pre-sales at ₹7.10 cr

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend is already making waves, with advance bookings hitting ₹7.10 crore gross by November 5, 2026.

The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is set for a worldwide release on the same day.

While these numbers are impressive, they're still behind recent hits like Jailer 2, Dhurandhar 2, and Toxic.