'Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend' releases worldwide Nov 5
Entertainment
The international trailer for Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend is set to arrive, showing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and featuring a major push from Sony Pictures International.
The film introduces this timeless story to audiences across the globe and releases worldwide on November 5, backed by a major push from Sony Pictures International.
Sony Bengaluru event, seeks Rashtrapati screening
Sony is rolling out a large-scale campaign, with a Bengaluru event featuring the stars and filmmakers.
The makers are seeking permission for a proposed special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, marking a big moment for Indian cinema going global.