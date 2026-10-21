'Ramayana' to hit theaters November 5 2026 and JioCinema Pay-Per-View

This epic is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will roll out in two parts. The first part gets a global IMAX 3D release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English.

The cast also features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

With music by legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, the film promises a blend of classic vibes and modern energy.

And good news: the sequel is already lined up for 2027!