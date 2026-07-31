'Ramayana' trailer drops July 30 starring Kapoor Yash Pallavi

The trailer features Yash delivering a commanding monolog as Ravana while Kapoor brings a calm strength to Rama.

Sai Pallavi adds grace as Sita, and the visuals, like the Pushpak Vimaan and Jatayu, look epic.

Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh also join the cast.

Ramayana hits theaters this Diwali, with Part Two set for Diwali 2027.