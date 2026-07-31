'Ramayana' trailer drops July 30 starring Kapoor Yash Pallavi
Entertainment
"The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just dropped on July 30, 2026, and it's already got everyone talking. Ranbir Kapoor steps in as Lord Rama, Yash takes on Ravana, and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared his excitement online, saying "YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI" and reminding fans that "DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA."
'Ramayana' trailer confirms Diwali release
The trailer features Yash delivering a commanding monolog as Ravana while Kapoor brings a calm strength to Rama.
Sai Pallavi adds grace as Sita, and the visuals, like the Pushpak Vimaan and Jatayu, look epic.
Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh also join the cast.
Ramayana hits theaters this Diwali, with Part Two set for Diwali 2027.