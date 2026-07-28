'Ramayana' trailer out July 30 Brahma Muhurat, Malhotra says
Get ready: the much-awaited trailer for Ramayana, a massive new take on Indian mythology, is releasing globally on July 30 at 4:15am. IST.
The makers chose Brahma Muhurat (a special pre-dawn time) for the launch and shared the news on Instagram.
Producer Namit Malhotra says they want to put Indian cinema on par with Hollywood's biggest films and share Indian culture with the world.
'Ramayana' budget tops 4,000 cr
Ramayana is one of India's most expensive films ever, with a budget topping ₹4,000 crore ($500 million).
The cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Originally set for July 24, the trailer was postponed, and the film will release in two parts: one just before Diwali in October 2026 and part two during Diwali 2027.