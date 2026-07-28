'Ramayana' trailer out July 30 Brahma Muhurat, Malhotra says

Get ready: the much-awaited trailer for Ramayana, a massive new take on Indian mythology, is releasing globally on July 30 at 4:15am. IST.

The makers chose Brahma Muhurat (a special pre-dawn time) for the launch and shared the news on Instagram.

Producer Namit Malhotra says they want to put Indian cinema on par with Hollywood's biggest films and share Indian culture with the world.