'Ramayana' trailer premieres at Pratham Sankalp New Delhi, hits Comic-Con
Entertainment
The first trailer for the two-part Ramayana movie premiered at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18 before being screened again at San Diego Comic-Con, with director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash introducing the project.
Leak delays 'Ramayana' launch, Sony collaboration
Clips from the trailer (originally shown at a New Delhi event) were leaked online, so the official global launch has been pushed to a later date in partnership with Sony Pictures.
Malhotra said this team-up will help take Indian culture worldwide.
Meanwhile, Yash revealed he wore a heavy crown daily and played loud Shiva songs on set to truly feel like Ravana; crew members told Kapoor that these rituals changed the whole vibe during filming.