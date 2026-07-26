'Ramayana' trailer premieres at Pratham Sankalp New Delhi, hits Comic-Con

Clips from the trailer (originally shown at a New Delhi event) were leaked online, so the official global launch has been pushed to a later date in partnership with Sony Pictures.

Malhotra said this team-up will help take Indian culture worldwide.

Meanwhile, Yash revealed he wore a heavy crown daily and played loud Shiva songs on set to truly feel like Ravana; crew members told Kapoor that these rituals changed the whole vibe during filming.