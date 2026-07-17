'Ramayana' trailer premieres July 24 at Comic-Con amid Kapoor criticism
Entertainment
The first trailer for Ramayana is set to premiere globally at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.
This big reveal comes as some fans question Ranbir Kapoor's casting, but producer Namit Malhotra says the team is focused on honoring the story and meeting expectations.
Pallavi joins, sequel planned for 2027
The trailer launch kicks off Ramayana's promo run ahead of its Diwali release. There is also a special pre-launch event in New Delhi ahead of the Comic-Con, where a selected audience will get to watch the trailer.
Malhotra promises top-tier visual effects inspired by movies like The Odyssey and Dune, with Sai Pallavi joining the star cast. Plus, a sequel is already in the works for 2027.