'Ramayana' trailer to premiere at San Diego Comic-Con July 24
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: the first trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is set to premiere at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, producer Namit Malhotra, and Tiwari himself talking about the film's story and how it was made.
The trailer will screen between 3:15am and 4:15am. IST.
'Ramayana' trailer worldwide 8am IST
If you're not staying up late, the trailer goes live online worldwide at 8am IST the same day.
Ranbir stars as Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, plus Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and more.
Producer Malhotra says they want this film to be "a celebration of Indian culture," with top-notch visual effects bringing the epic to life.