Rambin recently said doctors accidentally cut her aorta during surgery
Entertainment
Leven Rambin, who you might know from Grey's Anatomy and Fire Country, recently shared that her routine endometriosis surgery took a dangerous turn when doctors accidentally cut her aorta, the body's main blood vessel, near her belly button.
She needed emergency surgery and a blood transfusion, and shares that she was told she was "lucky to be alive."
Rambin paused acting, recovering, planning family
After the surgery, Rambin has been dealing with pain, nausea, and a long scar she describes as "the size of my forearm," using a special pillow for comfort.
The recovery has also forced her to step back from a new acting role.
Still, despite these setbacks, she's staying positive about her future plans to start a family.