Ramdev vs X: Court asked to decide on free speech
Social platform X is pushing back in court after Baba Ramdev sued over alleged misuse of his name and image—especially through AI deepfakes and impersonations.
X's lawyer told the Delhi High Court, "This is purely satire... Satire, fair comment and public speech is protected from personality right," adding that free speech is essential to democracy.
X argued against blanket bans on parody accounts
X also argued against blanket bans on parody accounts or memes, saying it could chill free expression online.
Meta's counsel said there must be some 'tangible monetisation' by a third party when seeking broad blocking orders and noted most offending content came from news organizations.
The court asked both sides to file a list giving details of the content and posted the matter for hearing on February 18, 2026.