Ramdev vs X: Court asked to decide on free speech

X argued against blanket bans on parody accounts

X also argued against blanket bans on parody accounts or memes, saying it could chill free expression online.

Meta's counsel said there must be some 'tangible monetisation' by a third party when seeking broad blocking orders and noted most offending content came from news organizations.

The court asked both sides to file a list giving details of the content and posted the matter for hearing on February 18, 2026.