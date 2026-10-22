Rampal and Singh back Touqeer for 'Bigg Boss 20' finale

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer is getting some serious celebrity support.

Actor Arjun Rampal sent him a heartfelt video message, saying, "All the very best for the finale of Bigg Boss. Rock it, my friend."

Singer Arijit Singh, who was with Qazi on Fame Gurukul back in 2005, has also been rooting for him and even posted that he'd watch the show just for Qazi.