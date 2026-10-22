Rampal and Singh back Touqeer for 'Bigg Boss 20' finale
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer is getting some serious celebrity support.
Actor Arjun Rampal sent him a heartfelt video message, saying, "All the very best for the finale of Bigg Boss. Rock it, my friend."
Singer Arijit Singh, who was with Qazi on Fame Gurukul back in 2005, has also been rooting for him and even posted that he'd watch the show just for Qazi.
Rampal and Singh spark Touqeer buzz
With both Rampal and Singh backing him, Qazi's journey on Bigg Boss 20 is grabbing extra attention.
Their shout-outs have sparked more buzz around how he's playing the game and his overall vibe in the house.