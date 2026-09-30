Rampal praises supremely talented Mohanlal after 'Operation Ganga' collaboration
Entertainment
Arjun Rampal just gave a shoutout to Mohanlal, calling him "supremely talented" after working together on Operation Ganga.
The film, inspired by India's evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war, also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Adil Hussain, and is directed by Vishnu Mohan.
Production and reaction for 'Operation Ganga'
Rampal's post quickly got fans buzzing, with many hyped to see these two big names share the screen.
Operation Ganga is produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, with music by Shashwat Sachdev.
Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 3, while Rampal's recent project was Dhurandhar 2.